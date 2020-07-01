Govt. keen on providing quality education, says Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh has said the government is making all-out efforts to raise the standards of education by laying stress on quality and the residential schools will have to keep pace with the changing scenario.
Addressing the AP Residential Educational Institutions Society’s Board of Governors’ meeting in the capacity of the chairman of the society on Wednesday, the Minister sought to know what steps had been taken to provide facilities at the residential schools that were identified as Centres for Excellence.
He said as the name suggests, these institutions should be equipped with good infrastructure facilities and new teaching methodologies should be adopted and state-of-the-art labs should be set up.
He took up for discussion 35 components listed in the agenda and urged the officials concerned to strive for comprehensive development of these schools and colleges.
Other issues that came up for discussion include establishment of Excellence Regional Centres for girl students, proposals for sanction of teacher posts and promotions and transfers of the teaching and non-teaching staff.
Training for teachers
He wanted the officials to organise training programmes for teachers as it would pave the way for good educational standards.
Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner of Collegiate Education M.M. Nayak, Commissioner, School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Commissioner for Intermediate Education V. Ramakrishna and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath