‘Govt. issues orders on the sly’

Former Minister and YSR Congress Party’s state general secretary Dharmana Prasada Rao on Saturday strongly objected to ‘confidential’ orders being released by the state government as this would lead to large-scale corruption at every level.

He said that other states had never followed such a practice and maintained absolute transparency in issuing the official orders. Speaking as a chief guest at YSR Congress’ Srikakulam plenary, he alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government had issued almost 1,100 orders discreetly to favour his loyalists and TDP workers. “TDP government is indulging in large-scale corruption at every level, including in construction of capital Amaravati which was handed over to Singapore companies in Swiss Challenge method in spite of the objection from courts. Polavaram project, which was supposed to be constructed by the Union government, was forcibly taken by TDP government to get kickbacks from contractors,” Mr. Prasada Rao alleged.