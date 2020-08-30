Govt. issues legal notice to Telugu daily

VIJAYAWADA

30 August 2020 00:08 IST

The government on Saturday issued legal notices to Amodha Publications Pvt. Ltd (Andhra Jyothi) Managing Director Vemuri Radha Krishna, its printer and publisher K.V. Seshagiri Rao, editor K. Srinivas and the bureau chief of its Andhra edition for publishing an article on Collectors of two districts that is “defamatory in nature”.

State public prosecutor in the High Court K. Srinivasa Reddy served the notices to the respondents who wrote and published a news article with the caption (translated) “two Collectors walk into honey trap” in the Saturday’s A.P. edition of the paper.

The notice said that the article on the two Collectors (one of a coastal district and the other from Rayalaseema) was nothing but “an act of calumny, vilification and disparagement that suited their (respondents’) political alignments”.

It said that the report spewed venom on the entire IAS community by taking advantage of the alleged misdemeanour of some black sheep among them and called for the publication of an unconditional apology in seven days, failing which legal action would be initiated without the issuance of further notices.