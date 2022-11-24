Govt. issues instructions on remittance of SSC exam fee

November 24, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Director, Government Examinations, Devananda Reddy on Thursday said headmasters’ instructions and user manual for filling up of the online NR and Manual Nominal Rolls were uploaded on www.bse.ap.gov.in website and the heads of schools who were presenting the pupils for SSC Public Examinations scheduled in March/April-2023, should go through the documents before uploading the online data and Manual Nominal Rolls preparation. The notification on the dates for remittance of examination fee and for submission of online applications was released on November 22.

