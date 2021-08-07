Govt. issues guidelines for observing Muharram

Vijayawada

07 August 2021 01:13 IST

Preferable to follow rituals at home due to COVID, says G.O.

The State government has issued guidelines for observing Muharram this year. Muharram commences from August 10/11 to August 19/20 (as per sighting of the moon).

In a Government Order (G.O. 192) issued on Friday, Special Secretary (Minorities Welfare) Gandham Chandrudu said that the observance of Muharram and installation of Alams at Ashoorkhana (Peerla Chavidi) may be permitted with the Mujawars / Muthawallies / Managing Committees not exceeding 10 members in the Fateha and 30-40 members in Majlis by following social distance. The general public are advised to offer Fateha / Majlis at their respective homes preferably in view of the COVID-19, he said.

Senior citizens, children, people with cough, cold or fever and people suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other coronary heart ailments should avoid coming to the Ashoorkhanas (Peerla Chawidi) and are advised to offer Fateha / Majlis at their home only. Muharram fire (alaava/agni gundam) shall be allowed, if traditionally followed. Distribution of tabaruk/sharbat if any, shall be permitted in sealed packets only by maintaining social distance at a specific time and devotees should not be allowed to have it on the premises of Ashoorkhana (Peerla Chawidi), he said, adding that distribution of free drinking water supply stalls was prohibited except sealed drinking water bottles/packets.

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public places. Use of face masks is mandatory, and frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty was necessary, he added.