Govt. issues guidelines for Muharram

Shahadat processions not allowed

The government has issued guildelines for Muharram, which will be observed from August 20, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order released on Wednesday by Principal Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department, Mohd. Ilyas Rizvi, said besides maintaining social distance, wearing mask and washing hands; the installation of Alams at Ashoorkhanas (Peerla Chavidi) may be permitted with the Mujawars/ Muthawallies/ Managing Committees not exceeding 10 members at the Fateha and 30 to 40 members in Majlis.

The devotees have been advised to offer Fateha or Majlis at their homes in view of the rapid spread of the virus. Sanitiser should be made available at Ashoorkhanas. People with fever, cough, cold, patients of diabetes and high blood pressure and other coronary heart ailments should offer prayers at home.

Instructions in vernacular language on the preventive measures on COVID-19 should be displayed at Ashoorkhanas, the dos and don’ts should be announced in loud speaker.

No animal slaughter

The last days (9th and 10th) of Muharram (Shahadat) should be performed only by Mujawars, Muthawallies or Managing Committees without any public processions. Slaughtering of animals at Ashoorkhanas and orchestra or musical ensembles are strictly prohibited. The Muharram fire (alavaa/agni gundam) will be allowed, only if it is traditionally followed. Distribution of tabaruk/sharbat will be permitted in sealed packets by maintaining social distance and distribution of free drinking water will be allowed only in sealed bottles or packets.

The Management Committees or Muthawallies have been asked to display the information pertaining to the maximum number of devotees that can be accommodated in the asthanas for Majlis and close the gates once the devotees occupy their place.