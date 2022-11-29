Govt issues GO relieving teachers from non-teaching duties

November 29, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant move, the State government has issued orders relieving teachers of the non-teaching duties.

A GO (Government Order) issued to this effect, signed by the Special Chief Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, said henceforth, teachers would focus and dedicate their time in the core activity of teaching to improve the academic achievement levels of children relating to their class and age.

It said as far as possible, teachers would not be engaged in or drafted for any activity other than teaching and other academic related activities in schools. In the event of any unavoidable circumstances, it would be ensured that teachers were engaged in non-academic activity only after all staff of other government departments were deployed and still there was a need for further staff to meet such purposes.

The decision to confine teachers to academic activities only for ensuring academic transformation had been taken after the Annual Survey of Education Report (ASER), 2018 revealed that only 22.4 % of children in Class 3 could read Class 2 level text, only 38.4 % of children in Class 3 could do subtraction, only 39.3 % of children in Class five 5 could do division and that only 47.60 % of children in Class 8 could do division.

The Andhra Pradesh Student Learning Achievement Survey (APSLAS) also observed that there students had poor reading and comprehension skills.

