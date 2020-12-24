Govt. issues alert over new strain of coronavirus

Vehicle users with a mask on waiting at a traffic junction at Benz Circle in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada

24 December 2020 01:46 IST

State records 379 new cases and three deaths in 24 hours

The State government has issued an alert on the possible spread of a new strain of the coronavirus (SARS COV-2) through people travelling from the United Kingdom, which has been witnessing a sharp spike in the infection count since the last few days.

The State recorded 379 new positive cases in the last 24 hours and three persons died of the infection in Chittoor, Kadapa and Krishna districts during the period.

Sample testing

A total of 57,716 samples were tested in the State in the last 24 hours and 490 persons were discharged from hospitals upon complete recovery. The total number of samples tested so far reached 1,14,15,246, while the tests per million and positivity rate stood at 2,13,769 and 7.71 respectively. With 84 new cases, Krishna district recorded the maximum single-day spike in the State in 24 hours, while Vizianagaram, with four cases, was at the bottom of the chart.

The total number of positive cases in the State has reached 8,79,718, while the number of active cases stands at 3,864. The death toll mounted to 7,085.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated measures for enhanced epidemiological surveillance keeping the new strain of coronavirus in view. All the departments concerned have been alerted to be ready to meet any contingency.