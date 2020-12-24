Govt. issues alert over new strain of coronavirus

The State government has issued an alert on the possible spread of a new strain of the coronavirus (SARS COV-2) through people travelling from the United Kingdom, which has been witnessing a sharp spike in the infection count since the last few days.
The State recorded 379 new positive cases in the last 24 hours and three persons died of the infection in Chittoor, Kadapa and Krishna districts during the period.
Sample testing
A total of 57,716 samples were tested in the State in the last 24 hours and 490 persons were discharged from hospitals upon complete recovery. The total number of samples tested so far reached 1,14,15,246, while the tests per million and positivity rate stood at 2,13,769 and 7.71 respectively. With 84 new cases, Krishna district recorded the maximum single-day spike in the State in 24 hours, while Vizianagaram, with four cases, was at the bottom of the chart.
The total number of positive cases in the State has reached 8,79,718, while the number of active cases stands at 3,864. The death toll mounted to 7,085.
Meanwhile, the government has initiated measures for enhanced epidemiological surveillance keeping the new strain of coronavirus in view. All the departments concerned have been alerted to be ready to meet any contingency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath