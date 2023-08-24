Govt. is looking into validity of 60 lakh votes suspected to be bogus, says Sajjala

August 24, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government was examining the validity of about 60 lakh votes suspected to be fake and duplicate, and that the allegation of former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and ‘pro-TDP media’ that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government committed massive irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls appears to be a conspiracy.

The Chief Minister wanted the facts to be brought to light by getting a resurvey done in the context of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie raising a hue and cry that the electoral rolls had a huge number of bogus voters included and the names of voters supporting the TDP were removed at the behest of the ruling party.

“We will not allow bogus voters to prevent our victory in the 2024 elections,” he stated, while claiming to have exposed the TDP’s complicity in the large-scale manipulation of voter lists when it was in power from 2014 to 2019.

Addressing media persons at the YSRCP central office near here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, who is also the government adviser on public affairs, said Mr. Naidu was preparing to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India in his bid to divert the people’s attention from the irregularities being committed by the TDP and that the YSRCP would expose how the main opposition party was trying to create a ‘private vote bank’ of its own comprising bogus voters.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not stoop so low as to entice voters with offers of cash and other material allurements. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu would do all that to win the elections and he was now casting aspersions on the whole process of revision of electoral rolls on the basis of some discrepancies attributed to procedural lapses, like it happened in Uravakonda constituency where two government officers were suspended for dereliction of duty.

