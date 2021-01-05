Govt. is insensitive to damage of idols: Somu Veerraju

Strongly condemning the destruction of the idol of Lord Rama at Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on Monday that the government's response to the volatile law and order scenario in the State was lukewarm.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's talk of handing over the investigation of the Ramateertham temple incident does not appear to be reflected in deeds, Mr. Veerraju stated in a press release on the eve of ‘Chalo Ramateertham’ being organised by the BJP-Jana Sena combine.
He insisted that the sentiments of Hindus were badly hurt as the head of the idol of Lord Rama at Ramateertham temple was broken by miscreants but no concrete steps have so far been taken towards apprehending the culprits.
‘No improvement’
There was not much improvement in the situation after the chariot of Antarvedi temple was burnt and idols of Hindu gods and goddesses were desecrated at Pithapuram in East Godavari district. The BJP leader said the government would have rebuilt the temples that were demolished during the TDP regime, if it was really committed to protecting the Hindu 'dharma' .
If the government continued to be lenient to the attacks on Hindu temples, the BJP would organise a Statewide agitation, Mr. Veerraju warned.
