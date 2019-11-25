‘Govt. is committed to uplift the poor’

The Nayi Brahmana, tailor, and Rajaka communities have been allocated funds under the YSR Navasakam scheme said BC Welfare Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana.

Addressing the media after an interaction with the district authorities at the State guest house here on Monday, Mr. Sankaranarayana lauded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the schemes brought in by the government.

“The people, especially the poor, are happy. The government is committed to uplifting the poor irrespective of their caste, religion and political leanings,” he said.

Due priority has been given to women, SCs/ STs, and OBC communities by giving 50% reservation.

Subsidised personal loans would be given to eligible ones, he added..