‘Govt. is committed to uplift the poor’

BC Welfare Minister M. Sankaranarayanana interacting with district authorities in Kurnool on Monday.

BC Welfare Minister M. Sankaranarayanana interacting with district authorities in Kurnool on Monday.   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

The Nayi Brahmana, tailor, and Rajaka communities have been allocated funds under the YSR Navasakam scheme said BC Welfare Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana.

Addressing the media after an interaction with the district authorities at the State guest house here on Monday, Mr. Sankaranarayana lauded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the schemes brought in by the government.

“The people, especially the poor, are happy. The government is committed to uplifting the poor irrespective of their caste, religion and political leanings,” he said.

Due priority has been given to women, SCs/ STs, and OBC communities by giving 50% reservation.

Subsidised personal loans would be given to eligible ones, he added..

