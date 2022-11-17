Govt. is committed to solving all problems faced by employees, says Botcha

November 17, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to solving all the problems faced by government employees. The 11th Pay Revision Commission recommendations were being implemented on a par with Telangana and the retirement age of employees was increased to 62 years. These and other initiatives were proof of the government’s willingness to do what all was due to the employees, he observed.

Addressing employees after inaugurating the new office chambers allotted to the Government Adviser (employees’ welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the government was trying to fulfil all the wishes of the employees in spite of the constraints and it already took some necessary steps.

He said the government was aware of the important role played by the employees in the implementation of welfare and development schemes, hence, it would by no means neglect their demands.

Government Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the employees’ demands which had no financial implications would be met in totality but the government could not be expected to be so prompt with regard to the other issues that imposed a burden on the exchequer, because of the financial crunch. Nevertheless, the employees would be taken into confidence if something could not be done.

AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and AP Secretariat Employees’ Association president Venkatrami Reddy were among those present.