In an apparent bid to end the ongoing stalemate, the government has invited officials of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and leaders of the Employees Unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) for talks.

In a statement on Friday, the JAC convener P. Damodar Rao said Principal Secretary, Transport and Roads and Buildings, T. Krishna Babu, RTC officials and the JAC leaders would meet at the Secretariat at 11 a.m. on Saturday.