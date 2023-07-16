HamberMenu
Govt. invites applications to fill 590 posts of Asst. Professors in medical colleges

July 16, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 590 posts of Assistant Professors in Government medical colleges and teaching hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The government will recruit doctors with specialisation in surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, neonatology, urology, anaesthesia, emergency medicine, general medicine, general surgery and others.

Online applications will be accepted between July 17 and July 26 on DME website.

