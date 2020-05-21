‘Govt. introduced 40 new schemes in a year’

Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas on Thursday said that the State Government had introduced more than 40 new schemes and implemented 90% of assurances within one year of coming to power.
Mr. Krishnadas urged party leaders and workers to hoist the YSRCP flag in all villages on May 23 to mark the completion of one year of the government’s rule in Andhra Pradesh.
“The leaders should make arrangements for celebrating the occasion after ensuring that social distancing norms are being followed. The government will implement all other assurances including English medium education in government schools,” said Mr. Krishnadas.
The Minister interacted with Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas over the kharif plan and optimum utilisation of water sources. He urged bankers to extend their cooperation to farmers to meet their credit needs and help them generate more income with brisk agriculture activity.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism