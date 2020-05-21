Andhra Pradesh

‘Govt. introduced 40 new schemes in a year’

Minister says celebrations will be held in all villages to mark one year of YSRCP rule

Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas on Thursday said that the State Government had introduced more than 40 new schemes and implemented 90% of assurances within one year of coming to power.

Mr. Krishnadas urged party leaders and workers to hoist the YSRCP flag in all villages on May 23 to mark the completion of one year of the government’s rule in Andhra Pradesh.

“The leaders should make arrangements for celebrating the occasion after ensuring that social distancing norms are being followed. The government will implement all other assurances including English medium education in government schools,” said Mr. Krishnadas.

The Minister interacted with Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas over the kharif plan and optimum utilisation of water sources. He urged bankers to extend their cooperation to farmers to meet their credit needs and help them generate more income with brisk agriculture activity.

