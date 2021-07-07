Govt. interference in religious bodies unwanted: PAC chief

Tirumala

07 July 2021 00:03 IST

Keshav says he is against bringing TTD under panel’s control

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Payyavula Keshav stated on Tuesday that the TTD should not be brought under the jurisdiction of the committee, and instead be allowed to function as an independent institution.

Addressing the media, Mr. Keshav said that he, in the capacity of PAC Chairman, differed with the reported move to bring the hill temple under the committee’s fold, and said that he would speak to the members of the TTD Trust Board and, if required, share his opinion with the Governor.

In a terse comment, he said the government’s interference in the functioning of religious bodies was totally unwanted.

Advertising

Advertising

“Further, how far is it fair to gain control or authority over the functioning of religious institutions on the pretext of rectifying the anomalies in the system?” he questioned.

If the government really desired to supervise the religious bodies, it should bring guidelines for their better functioning, he said.

Mr. Keshav said there were reports that the TTD board had resolved to bring the temple under the purview of the PAC.

“For this, the resolution should first be sent to the Governor who, in turn, shall give his approval to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Only then the proposal will become a reality,” he said.