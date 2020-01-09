Govt. inks pact with KfW on Zero Budget Natural Farming

The State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German firm KfW regarding Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) on Wednesday.

The MoU is aimed at encouraging natural farming in the State. As part it, the government has taken a loan of ₹711 crore out of the estimated amount of ₹1,015 crore earmarked for ZBNF.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu launched a toll-free number 1800 599 3366 for enquiries and to provide information on the insurance scheme launched by the government for the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said natural farming would be encouraged by the government in 600 villages with the funds in the coming five years.

Later, he dialled the toll free number and spoke to farmers in his constituency (Kakinada rural) and enquired about the crops being raised by them. The toll-free number would be functional from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Minister said that the government has passed orders to completely take over the schemes of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Revised Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme and implement them on its own during the rabi season.

The Agriculture Department would work as the nodal agency for the schemes. For the farmers, who apply online for the insurance scheme through Karshak app, the last date for groundnut crop will be January 31 and February 15 for other crops.

Mr. Kanna Babu said farmers who have taken loans from banks or from common service centres need not pay the premium. Village secretariats would take the full responsibility of handling all the dealings of the farmers. He gave an assurance to the farmers that the government was ready to pay compensation to them in case of any loss.

Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and Government Adviser T. Vijay Kumar were among those present on the occasion.