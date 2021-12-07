Govt. infringing on our fundamental rights: farmers

NELLORE

07 December 2021 02:06 IST

‘Police not forthcoming in granting permission for Dec. 17 meet’

On their 36th day of the walkathon, farmers from Amaravati, led by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti convenor A.Siva Reddy, paid floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Monday.

Alleging that their fundamental rights were infringed upon by the State Government, Mr. Siva Reddy said that as many as 42 cases had been foisted by the police, who were allegedly not forthcoming in granting permission for their planned meeting in Tirumala on December 17.

“We have no other option but to move the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking relief,” he added maintaining that they had not flouted any of the conditions imposed by the court.

Advertising

Advertising

On a side note, taking a short break from the march that resumed from Vengamampuram in Nellore district on Monday, Amaravati farmers joined their counterparts here in planting paddy seedlings.

“Agriculture is our way of life. We are not paid artistes,” they said, before continuing their march towards Venkatagiri. They demanded a fair deal for paddy growers in the district for whom the remunerative price for their produce remained elusive. The local farmers were all praise for their Amaravati counterparts who had parted with their land for the development of the capital. Meanwhile, a group of Dalit farmers expressed ire over the delay in taking up of the ‘Ambedkar Smriti Vanam’.