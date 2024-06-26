ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. increases number of seats at Singarayakonda Gurukulam Junior College

Published - June 26, 2024 09:05 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Minister for Social Welfare Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy sanctions two pilot projects — construction of cold storage for preserving food items supplied to girls’ residential hostel at Nagulapalem and supply of hot water through solar energy at the hostel

The Hindu Bureau

Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy assuming charge as Minister for Social Welfare at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

After assuming charge as Minister of Social Welfare on Wednesday, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy sanctioned 80 seats in the CEC and 40 each in MPC and Bi.PC streams in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam Junior College, at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also sanctioned the construction of a cold storage unit as a pilot project for preserving fruits, eggs, groceries and other food items being supplied to the girls’ residential hostel of the Social Welfare Department, at Nagulapalem in Bapatla district. The Minister also approved another pilot project related to supply of hot water through solar energy at the hostel.

Based on the outcome of these two projects, the facilities would be extended to all the residential schools across the State, he said.

Dr. Veeranjaneya Swamy also assumed charge Minister for Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US