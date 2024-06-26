GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. increases number of seats at Singarayakonda Gurukulam Junior College

Minister for Social Welfare Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy sanctions two pilot projects — construction of cold storage for preserving food items supplied to girls’ residential hostel at Nagulapalem and supply of hot water through solar energy at the hostel

Published - June 26, 2024 09:05 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau
Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy assuming charge as Minister for Social Welfare at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

After assuming charge as Minister of Social Welfare on Wednesday, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy sanctioned 80 seats in the CEC and 40 each in MPC and Bi.PC streams in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam Junior College, at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district.

He also sanctioned the construction of a cold storage unit as a pilot project for preserving fruits, eggs, groceries and other food items being supplied to the girls’ residential hostel of the Social Welfare Department, at Nagulapalem in Bapatla district. The Minister also approved another pilot project related to supply of hot water through solar energy at the hostel.

Based on the outcome of these two projects, the facilities would be extended to all the residential schools across the State, he said.

Dr. Veeranjaneya Swamy also assumed charge Minister for Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer.

