Govt. increases number of seats at Singarayakonda Gurukulam Junior College

After assuming charge as Minister of Social Welfare on Wednesday, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy sanctioned 80 seats in the CEC and 40 each in MPC and Bi.PC streams in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam Junior College, at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district.

He also sanctioned the construction of a cold storage unit as a pilot project for preserving fruits, eggs, groceries and other food items being supplied to the girls’ residential hostel of the Social Welfare Department, at Nagulapalem in Bapatla district. The Minister also approved another pilot project related to supply of hot water through solar energy at the hostel.

Based on the outcome of these two projects, the facilities would be extended to all the residential schools across the State, he said.

Dr. Veeranjaneya Swamy also assumed charge Minister for Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer.