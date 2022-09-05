Andhra Pradesh: Govt. in talks with employees on feasibility of Guaranteed Pension Scheme, says Education Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the State government was exploring the feasibility of a ‘Guaranteed Pension Scheme’ (GPS) which would prevent a major financial burden from falling on the State exchequer and ensure that there is no reduction in pensions being drawn by the retired employees.

In this regard, talks were on with the employees, who were up in arms against the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). A decision would be taken at the earliest upon instructions by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister said.

The Minister claimed to have consulted the teachers and accorded them due opportunity to give feedback on the face recognition app through which they were asked to register their daily attendance.

The problem was solved as an assurance was given that any irritants would be removed and the teachers have agreed to its implementation, he asserted.

Addressing reporters at the YSR Congress Party’s central office on Monday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the teachers were also taken into confidence with regard to promotions and as their apprehensions were allayed, the process has begun, he said.

Orders for increasing the retirement age of teachers not only in government schools but also aided and residential schools were already being issued, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

“The government has spent ₹53,000 crore on augmenting the facilities at schools in the last three years,” he said, raising strong objections to what he called an unfair criticism by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of the initiatives implemented in the education sector.