Govt. ignored development, welfare: Kimidi Nagarjuna

He questions YSRCP right to take out Jana Chaitanya Yatras

Vizianagaram Telugu Desam Party parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Friday alleged that the YSR Congress Party had no moral right to take up Jana Chaitnya Yatras in connection with “so called” padayatra of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to take up the construction of Bhogapuram international airport, although the tender process was completed during TDP regime.

Along with TDP leaders, he organised ‘Naa Inti Sthalam Naku Kavali’ agitation programme at Saripalli housing colony. He alleged that the government had ignored both development and welfare in the State. “Apart from Bhogapuram airport, railway zone issue was also ignored. It has failed to start Veterinary Hospital construct with ₹100 crore in Cheepurupalli,” Dr.Nagarjuna alleged.

TDP Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju alleged that the government had failed to handover houses to the beneficiaries of Saripalli housing colony. Party leaders IVP Raju, Mylapilli Pydiraju and others participated in the protest. There was a mild tension when police personnel prevented them from holding a protest on the colony premises. Later, the leaders were allowed to stage their agitation in a peaceful manner.