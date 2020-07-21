Govt. hoodwinking BCs, alleges Naidu

The announcement increasing the number of BC corporations and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directive to fill all the posts in them by the end of this month are aimed at hoodwinking the BCs, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged.
“The government has weakened the corporations by diverting the funds meant for them and dented the prospects of self-employment. It has also turned the land purchase scheme into a money spinner. To divert the attention of the people from these issues, the government is enacting a new drama,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing senior party leaders on Tuesday. He also called upon the party cadres to take explain people the government’s “ill-intentions.”
‘Hawala transaction’
Referring to the ₹5.27 crore cash seized by the Tamil Nadu police recently, Mr. Naidu alleged that Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy was involved in the “hawala transaction.”
The Chief Minister should suspend the Minister and the Enforcement Directorate should conduct an inquiry into the issue, Mr. Naidu demanded.
“Businessmen usually carry cheques or DDs, and not hard cash to buy gold in Chennai. It has to be verified whether the arrested persons are staff members of the gold merchant, or the Minister’s followers,” he said.
There were also reports that the Minister’s son was one of the two persons who had escaped after cash was seized, Mr. Naidu said, and added that the Chief Minister should clear the air on these issues.
