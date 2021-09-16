Govt. helps ‘harassed’ workers in Bahrain

VIJAYAWADA

16 September 2021 01:01 IST

They had been demanding better food, accommodation and medical facilities

Problems faced by Indian migrant workers in Bahrain have been resolved, thanks to the timely intervention of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India, Bahrain.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) said the thousands of Indian migrants working at Nasser S. Al Hajri (NSH) Corporation, an industrial contractor and a sub-contractor of the Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO), who allegedly faced ill-treatment by their employers, comprised a large number of Telugu workers from Srikakulam and other districts of the State. The workers were protesting at the migrant camp of NSH for a week.

They reached out to Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Seediri Appala Raju and APNRTS, which, in turn, apprised the Chief Minister of the problem and sought help from the Embassy of India (EoI), Bahrain, with complete details of the workers with a plea to repatriate them to their home country at the earliest.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, communicated the issue to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, seeking his intervention . He directed the officers at the A.P. Bhavan in New Delhi to coordinate with the Ministry and assist in the repatriation .

The Embassy of India, Bahrain, helped in arranging meetings with the management of NSH and representatives of the protesting workers and the conflict was resolved, said the statement.

Ravi Shankar Shukla, Consular Officer at the Bahrain Embassy, said 4,000-odd workers had been protesting for a week demanding better food, accommodation and medical facilities. The Embassy took up the issue with the Bahrain Government, whose representatives visited the accommodation camps of the workers and pursued the issue with the NSH.