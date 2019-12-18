Govt. has wrecked State’seconomy, alleges Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president and Leader of Opposition N.Chandrababu Naidu has held the YSR Congress Party government responsible for the alleged sinking economy of the State. Revenues had fallen by 17% in the past six months, he said.

Addressing TDP workers at the general body meeting of the party at a function hall here on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu pointed to the mid-year financial status report brought out by the government, which had shown that only 10% was spent on capital expenditure. This showed the “wrong priorities” of the government, he observed.

Referring to the murder of a Tadipatri-based TDP leader in Kurnool district, Mr. Naidu said instead of governing the State, the new dispensation was creating a fear psychosis among people.

Referring to former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy, the TDP chief said the government was targeting the economic interests of political rivals. “Had I done the same thing, the YSRCP would not have been in power now,” Mr. Naidu said and told party men that he had concentrated on the development of the State and safety of citizens.

The government had not taking up even single development work in the State till date, he alleged. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had wasted public money by recruiting 4 lakh volunteers. Village Secretariat employees were recruited in large numbers, but the government was unable to pay salaries.

‘J tax’ on traders

Businessmen and traders were being forced to pay ‘J tax’ (Jagan Mohan Reddy Tax). The Lulu Group, Franklin Templeton, Adanis (data warehouse) and others who wanted to set up businesses in Visakhapatnam were forced to leave the State, Mr. Naidu alleged.

He said none of the Cabinet members had experience and knew anything about wealth creation and that is why they had shelved the Amaravati Capital City project, which otherwise could have funded itself by selling 10,000 acres of developed land.

The new liquor policy with total prohibition as the goal was only helping neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana increase their incomes.

Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, party district president B.K. Parthasarathy, former Ministers Kalava Srinivasulu and Paritala Sunitha were present.