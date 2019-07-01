Govt. has won the hearts of people in 30 days, says Nani

The State government had won the hearts of the people with its commitment to implement the promises made to them, during its one-month in office. The administration and governance were meeting the expectations and aspirations of the people, said Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). Addressing the media here on Sunday, the minister said corruption was being dealt with an iron hand. The previous government had cheated the people, and this government is keeping every promise it made to them. “The promises made in the manifesto would be a reality in the next five years,” Mr. Nani said.

Aarogyasri

Speaking on the 30-month YSR Congress rule in the State, the minister said the Aarogyasri scheme would be applicable if the medical expenses were more than ₹1,000 and the State government would bear the expenses. The scheme would be extended if the family’s income was less than ₹5 lakh per month. On the issue of compensation to the victims of AgriGold scheme, the government would deposit ₹ 1,150 crore with the High Court to be paid to them. People with deposits of up to ₹ 20,000 will be paid back their principal amount, the minister promised.

Housing

Necessary steps were being taken to provide housing for 20 lakh poor in the State. Village Volunteers would be appointed by August 15 and Village Secretariats would be in place by October 2. Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa programmes, hike in salaries of Anganwadi and Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers were some of the key decisions, he said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lucidly stated the government’s policy on illegal constructions. By pulling down the government building Praja Vedika, the government has demonstrated that it would implement the policies in letter and spirit, he said, recalling the Chief Minister’s assertion that, “we are not rulers but servants of the people. Officials were asked not to buckle under political pressures.”

Stating that there is a shortage of staff in the Transport Department, he said steps were being taken to address the issue. Many accidents were occurring as overloaded vehicles were plying on the roads, he said.