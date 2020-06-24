Govt. has spent ₹4,770 crore in one year on Kapu welfare, says Jagan

The TDP government had made tall promises related to the welfare of the Kapu community, but failed miserably in implementing them, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

In stark contrast, the YSRCP government spent ₹4,770 crore in just one year in tune with the assurances made during the ‘Paja Sankalpa Padayatra’ to improve the living standards of the Kapus, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted.

Transparency

Launching ‘YSR Kapu Nestham’ scheme, the Chief Minister said his government was implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner to ensure that the benefits reached the targeted sections without looking into any allegiance, political or otherwise.

The government left no scope for corruption in delivering the schemes, he said. It disbursed financial assistance under various schemes amounting to ₹43,000 crore in 13 months to 3.98 crore beneficiaries. “The monies have been remitted into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts to leave no scope for misappropriation,” he said.

YSR Kapu Nestham provides an assistance of ₹15,000 to women in the 45-60 age group, who would be getting a total of ₹75,000 over a five-year period.

About ₹354 crore was being distributed under the scheme to over 2.36 lakh women having rice cards and belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities.

Under Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Vidya Deevena, Vahana Mitra, Chedodu, Videshi Vidya Deevena, Kapu Nestham and other schemes, more than 23 lakh people of the Kapu community were given ₹4,470 crore, the Chief Minister added.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the beneficiaries through video-conference.