Govt. has pushed Polavaram project into a crisis: MLA

‘YSRCP is not keen on pacing up its execution’

The State government has pushed the Polavaram project into a crises by changing its designs and works frequently, and is least bothered about completing it as per schedule, TDP Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency president and MLA Eluru Sambasiva Rao has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Sambasiva Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been neglecting the project since the time he assumed office because early completion would bring credit to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“It was because of the steps taken by Mr. Naidu that 72% works were completed during the TDP term. The ruling YSRCP is not executing the works with a similar speed. It has created hurdles in the name of reverse tendering and redesigning,” he alleged.

The State government should pay ₹27,500 crore as compensation for land acquisition and resettlement of the evacuees, he demanded.

Dam height

“The Polavaram dam should be constructed at a height of 150 ft in order to store 194 tmcft water to meet the long-standing aspirations of the farmers,” he said.

Mr. Rao objected to the proposal to reduce the dam height by over 15 ft as this would do injustice to the evacuees.

“Except for writing a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister has not taken any action on the R&R package,” he alleged.

Had the TDP been re-elected in 2019, the project would have been completed by December that year, and water would have been available for irrigation and drinking purposes in all the 13 districts, he asserted.