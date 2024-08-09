ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. has no role in Ambedkar statue plaque destruction, YSRCP playing dirty politics: Minister

Published - August 09, 2024 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

YSR Congress Party is giving a political colour to the incident for political mileage, says Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy

The Hindu Bureau

Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has asserted that the State government had no role in the vandalisation of the plaque of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s statue in Vijayawada.

Speaking to reporters in Ongole, the Minister said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was giving a political colour to the incident and was playing dirty politics for political mileage. ‘‘Some miscreants removed the plaque of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. How is the State government responsible for it?’‘ he asked. 

The Minister sought to know why the Dalit leaders remained silent when the previous YSRCP government renamed Ambedkar Videshi Vidya Deevena after Mr. Jagan. There was not a single scratch to the statue but the YSRCP leaders were making a hue and cry that the statue was vandalised. It was shameful that they were resorting to a false campaign and attributing motives to the State government, he said.

The government did not remove any names. There was no need for it to do so, he said.

