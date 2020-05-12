‘Govt. has let down women by reopening liquor shops’

The YSRCP Government has let down the women who voted for it by allowing liquor shops to open, State Telugu Mahila president and former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha alleged.

Instead, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should fulfill his poll promise by imposing total prohibition, she said.

The decision to open the shops has left women disturbed as their husbands have now once again taken to liquor after a gap of over 40 days, she said at a 12-hour fast organised by Telugu Mahila demanding closure of wine shops and total prohibition, at the TDP office here on Tuesday.

“The liquor shops are being opened from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. even as restrictions were imposed on the movement of people during the lockdown, and the rush at the shops is raising fears of a further spread of COVID-19 which would put paid to the efforts of medical personnel and police in containing the pandemic,” she alleged.

Ms. Anitha said she disagreed with the contention of YSRCP women leaders that an exorbitant increase in the price of liquor would lessen consumption, stating that it would instead worsen the financial condition of poor families. Permitting 30 companies to manufacture liquor and introducing 1,300 brands was aimed at benefiting companies, collecting ‘J Tax’ and winning the next elections, she alleged. Besides, increasing power bills would also burden people, she said.

Prior to the protest, party workers broke liquor bottles and entered into an argument with police personnel present at the spot. Former MLA Giddi Eswari participated.