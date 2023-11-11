Govt. has done its best for the uplift of minorities, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

November 11, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on November 11 that his government had spent ₹23,175 crore on minority welfare schemes in the last more than four years both in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and non-DBT mode out of a total outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore, and it reflected his government’s commitment to their well-being.

Addressing a public meeting organised here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, which is also observed as the National Education Day and Minorities’ Welfare Day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajaskehara Reddy had done a great deal of good for the Muslims by introducing reservation for them, besides implementing various schemes. The Chief Minister said he took a cue from his father and did his best for their social, economic, educational and political empowerment.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that while there was not a single Muslim Minister during the TDP rule, one of the Deputy Chief Ministers and the Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council under the present dispensation were from that community, apart from eight members in the State Legislature (four each in the Council and Assembly).

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had reserved 50% of the nominated posts to the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. Also, it issued orders for protecting the properties of Wakf Board and churches, and was paying a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 each to imams and ₹5,000 each to mouzams and pastors.

Promotion of Urdu

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had the distinction of recognising Urdu as the second official language in schools, and had been arranging Haj pilgrimage from Vijayawada, and it implemented various other schemes that improved the living standards of the minorities.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave away lifetime achievement and other awards to Muslim scholars.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Amzath Basha Sheik Bepari and other leaders attended the event.

