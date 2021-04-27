Govt. ‘harming’ Sangam Dairy farmers: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

27 April 2021 23:43 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau Member Nakka Anand Babu has alleged that the State government is ‘hatching a conspiracy’ to kill Sangam Dairy and hand over its business to the Gujarat-based Amul out of political vendetta.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Anand Babu said that the farmers dependent on Sangam Dairy would be badly hit due to the government’s thoughtless activities. It was unfortunate that neither Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy nor his Cabinet colleagues had concern for the farmers.

Farmers hardly benefited under the YSRCP rule during the last two years. Instead of encouraging Sangam Dairy to do more farmer-friendly activities, the ruling party leaders had attacked it in order to settle political scores, he alleged.

The YSRCP leaders had made a promise of giving a special bonus of ₹4 per litre, but after coming to power they did nothing to implement the promises, the former Minister said. For decades, Sangam Dairy had been taking up many novel activities to give a better deal to farmers.