Govt. harassing TDP leaders: Naidu

‘Former MLA’s buildings in Vizag demolished without prior notice’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has slammed the State government for “targeting” the Opposition leaders at a time when it is expected to initiate measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Naidu condemned the demolition of buildings belonging to former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, at Old Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam “without prior notice.”

‘Vengeful acts’

“While the other State government are busy in rescuing their people from the deadly infection, the YSRCP government is preoccupied with its vengeful acts,” Mr. Naidu said.

Former TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra was wrongfully arrested a couple of days ago and Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s property was unlawfully demolished in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu alleged.

“The government is resorting to such acts only to divert people’s attention from its failures and worsening COVID-19 crisis in the State,” he alleged.

“The government has failed to ensure beds in hospitals and oxygen supply to the patients. People are suffering because of lack of medicines and vaccines. The ruling dispensation is trying to escape from its responsibilities,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘New modus operandi’

“The YSRCP government is following a new modus operandi. It is demolishing the buildings of TDP leaders on days when the courts are on a holiday. The GVMC officials have brought down Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s building in the early hours,” said TDP State president K. Atchannaidu.

“Since coming to power, the YSRCP has been showing a keen interest in destruction, demolition, and cancellation. It is not interested in development and true well-being of the people,” he alleged.