Govt. handling pandemic situation without strategy, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

19 April 2021 23:51 IST

‘Non-compliance with the guidelines on testing, tracing and tracking has made the situation worse’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has squarely blamed the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the ‘prevailing pathetic condition’ with regard to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the State.

He alleged that the government was handling the second wave of the pandemic without any strategy.

Participating in a seminar chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on ‘COVID Spread- Responsibility of Representatives’ organised on Monday, the former Chief Minister said that it was a matter of concern that the second wave in Andhra Pradesh was high.

“Andhra Pradesh ranks fifth in the country when it comes to the single-day tally of infection. The situation has become miserable. So far, 9.6 lakh people in the State have been infected by the virus so far. The State government has failed to enforce the COVID protocols. The situation was exacerbated by the government’s non-compliance with the Central guidelines on testing, tracing and tracking,” said Mr. Naidu.

High positivity rate

“The daily positivity rate of 14% to 20% is a matter of concern. Leadership ability emerges only in catastrophic situations,” said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP president said the government and the people’s representatives should focus on the creation of better health infrastructure. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that paramedical personnel perform their duties on a war footing and the daily testing capacity is increased. The vaccination process should be accelerated. Control of the coronavirus is possible through coordination between the government, the authorities and specific plans,” he added.