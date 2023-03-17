HamberMenu
Govt. guarantees put at ₹1,38,874 crore in 2022-23

March 17, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

In the Budget presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy for the financial year 2023-24, the government’s outstanding guarantees for 2022-23 were estimated to be ₹1,38,874 crore, which was 78.71% of the total revenue receipts during the previous year (2021-22).

As per the budget document, the total government guarantees were ₹48,789 crore during the financial year 2017-18. They increased to ₹55,508 crore in 2018-19. The guarantees further increased to ₹77,782 crore during 2019-20, and reached ₹1,08,936 crore during 2020-21. The revenue estimates for the financial year 2021-22 were ₹1,17,503 crore.

The government gave guarantees worth ₹38,472 crore to the power sector and ₹1,00,401 crore for other sectors, taking the total to ₹1,38,874 crore.

Similarly, the  government gave guarantee for ₹27,217 crore to the power sector loans and ₹90,285 crore for other sectors, taking the total guarantees to ₹1,17,503 crore (Revised Estimate) in 2021-22. 

The guarantees as a percentage of the total revenue receipts were 40.57 in 2017-18 and 78.71 in 2022-23. The guarantees were at their peak at 93% during 2020-21. The guarantees were limited to 78.05% in 2021-22.

