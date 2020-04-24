‘Govt. going all out to tackle crisis in Kurnool’

The government is putting in place a series of initiatives, including conducting an intensive survey in red zones and setting up ‘mini COVID centres’ in Kurnool district which has witnessed an alarming spurt in cases, said Health Minister Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. The number of positive cases in the district stands at 235 as of Thursday evening. After visiting the Government General Hospital here, which was converted into a State COVID19 Hospital for providing high-end medical services, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Labour and Employment Minister G Jayaram along with the Health Minister held a three-hour review with doctors and district officials.

“Some minor oversight in identifying the COVID suspects in the initial stages led to the massive rise in the number of positive cases, but now the situation is fully under control. We three Ministers are here to provide all necessary help from the government,” Mr. Alla Srinivas told reporters. A real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machine has begun testing samples, significantly increasing the capacity. Tests were also being conducted through TrueNAT and rapid testing machines, the Health Minister announced.

Treatment for people in the 37 containment zones would be done there itself, he said.

During the review, the Ministers asked Collector G. Veerapandian to set up ‘mini COVID centres’ with a medical officer and paramedical staff manning at the Ward/ Village Secretariat buildings.