Govt. goes the whole hog to tackle coronavirus in State

The government has decided to spend ₹60 crore on maintenance of special wards in Vijayawada and Anantapur to treat coronavirus patients.

The government has also decided to earmark ₹200 crore to meet exigencies, if any.

These apart, a call centre will be set up to disseminate information on the COVID-19 suspected cases. There are no ‘positive’ cases so far in the State.

At a review meeting on the issue on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials not to create panic among the people on coronavirus.

“Instead, create awareness among them. Provide necessary medical care if there are any suspected cases. Involve the village secretariats in the prevention of coronavirus. Information on do’s and don’ts should be shared with the village / ward secretariats,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the government has asked the super-speciality hospitals in Vijayawada and Anantapur to handle the coronavirus cases. Ambulances have been kept ready to shift persons suspected to have contracted the disease to the hospitals. The ambulances will be sterilised once the patient is dropped at the hospital.

As part of efforts to meet any eventuality, 351 beds have been kept ready. This apart, 47 ventilators, 12,444 personal protective equipment and 1.10 lakh masks have been acquired.

Orders have been placed to acquire 12,000 personal protective equipment and 50,000 masks. Isolation wards are being arranged.

All those returning from abroad are being asked to be under observation for 14 days.

At least 6,927 persons who arrived from foreign destinations were screened at the Visakhapatnam airport till March 5. Similarly, 60 persons were screened at the Gannavaram airport. On the same lines, 790 persons who arrived by ship at the Visakhapatnam port and 469 at the Krishnapatnam port were also screened.

It is found that 20 out of the 24 suspected cases have tested ‘negative’ for coronavirus. Details of the remaining four are awaited.

The virus can be prevented by maintaining personal hygiene. It has been found that only 5% of the ‘positive’ cases turn critical, more so when a person is already suffering from some other ailment. “Doctors are being trained to handle the screening tests,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said there was no ‘positive’ case in the State and people need not panic.

“Every hospital is equipped with isolation wards, medicines, and equipment. Raids have been conducted on medical shops for selling masks at a higher price. Cases have been registered against a couple of medical shops in the State,” he said.

“A five-member team is in New Delhi to attend a special training session being organised by the Central government. Members of the team will, in turn, conduct State-level training session on March 9,” he added.