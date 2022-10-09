Government giving top priority for protection of heritage and culture of Fort City says Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the government was giving utmost priority for preserving the great heritage and culture of Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
October 09, 2022 12:13 IST

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. File Photo | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Incessant rains could not dampen the spirits of people of Vizianagaram from participating in Vizianagara Utsavalu which began in fort city in a traditional manner on Sunday.

The government has given top priority for the three day celebrations along with Tholellu on Monday and Sri Pydimamba’s Sirimanotsavam on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and Vizianagaram MLA Majji Srinivasa Rao, Collector A.Suryakumari and Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok led the inaugural rally from Pydimamba temple at three lamps junction to Balaji Junction via Vizianagaram Fort which was richly decorated.

Speaking at the inaugural function organised at Ananda Gajapathi auditorium, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the government was giving utmost priority for preserving the great heritage and culture of Vizianagaram. He felt that the Utsavalu provided an opportunity for elders to explain the history of Vizianagaram to youngsters and children. Stalls to highlight government welfare programmes, food courts were arranged at Ayodhya Maidan.

Several self help groups in association with NABARD have displayed their products in various stalls. Old books were displayed at Srimannara Rajagopala Swamy temple as part of three day Utsavalu.

People from all groups thronged Vizianagaram fort to visit science fair, photo exhibition and display of stamps and coins.  

Kabaddi and shuttle badminton tournaments are being organised at Rajiv stadium. Cultural programmes wil continue till Tuesday at Gurajada Kalabharati Auditoruim.

