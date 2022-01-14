‘Govt. giving priority to Thotapalli project’

Vizianagaram

14 January 2022 05:58 IST

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on improving irrigation facilities in the backward district by allocating more funds .

Addressing the media, he said the State government had sanctioned ₹.120 crore for the completion of distributory network and pending works of Thotapalli project. We requested the government to extend metro rail project to Vizianagaram town, he said.

He said that the government was giving equal priority for both welfare and development activities in the district. “Around ₹750 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of hospitals under Nadu-Nedu programs. Schools will also have a modern look with Nadu-Nedu flagship programme,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“As a long term plan, we request the government to extend proposed metro rail project to Vizianagaram town also as it was originally planned between Bhogapuram international airport and Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district. The issue has been discussed with Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana,” Mr. Rao added.