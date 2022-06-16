Government of Andhra Pradesh gives nod for SSC betterment exams
A student can appear for a maximum of two subjects
The students who passed the SSC Public Examinations in April 2022, and secured less than 50 marks in a subject are eligible to apply and appear for the Betterment Examinations for a maximum of two subjects along with the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations as per the schedule announced earlier, from July 6 to July 15.
In a statement on Thursday, Director, Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy said the betterment examination fee of ₹500 per subject should be paid at the time of submission of applications, which would be available in the respective school logins from June 16 to 19. The students should approach their headmaster for the purpose.
