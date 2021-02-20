Govt. gives nod for expansion of Anantapur GGH

It will increase in-patient bed capacity and PG seats in Government Medical College

Government General Hospital(GGH) in Anantapur is going to get a significant infrastructural expansion with the addition of 7 lakh square feet of built-up area to the existing 8 lakh square feet, for which the State government has given its nod and tenders are likely to be invited soon.

This expansion will increase the total in-patient bed capacity from the current 500 to 1,200 in the teaching hospital.

Simultaneously, this expansion will also facilitate an increase in the number of Post-Graduate seats in the Government Medical College from the current 100 to 150/200 in a phased manner in different specialities. For the expansion to take place, seven government buildings along with the land around the buildings would be handed over to the Directorate of Medical Education, which was decided this week at a meeting with the Chief Secretary in Amaravati.

Estimated cost

The District Administration has estimated ₹52 crore expenditure for getting new buildings constructed for the offices of different departments (who surrender their buildings and land) at an alternative location.

The expansion project will be taken up around the existing hospital building, for which 12 acres and 49 cents of land with buildings belonging to the Fire Department, Anantapur Municipal Corporation (Guest House), Irrigation Department, Roads and Building, Nehru Bala Bhavan, Police Command Control, and Forest Department would be handed over.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu told The Hindu that as per the proposal, these seven departments would be allocated 5.6 acres in Tungabhadra Project’s High-Level Canal (HLC) office. Until the buildings are constructed, the departments will function from the offices in AP Tribal Welfare Residential School Seva Sadan (AP Dairy), veterinary office new building in Sai Nagar, Archaeology Department new building near DRDA Office and Girijan Bhavan and Red Cross Bhavan.

Conservator of Forest Post has been disbanded, hence no new building or land would be allocated for it. The official government nod for handing over of the land to the DME is expected within next week.