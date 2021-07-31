Govt. gears up to implement integrated registration system

All processes will come under a single platform, says official

The State government is gearing up to implement an integrated registration system which is being implemented in 12 other States as part of the national generic documentation registration project. The new system, National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) is likely to be implemented in three months.

According to information, the Stamps and Registration Department is focussing on the NGDRS as it has nearly succeeded in shifting the database from Hyderabad. The new system is aimed at ease of doing business.

The system is said to be useful for for making investments. The NGDRS represents a major shift from the existing manual registration system to an online one for all types of transactions, including sale, purchase and transfer of land.

Pilot project

Under the NGDRS, property registration facilities would be available online. The software has been designed by the NIC, Pune, with a view to bring uniformity in the process pertaining to registration of properties, lease agreements and etc. The NGDRS is being implemented as a pilot project in Kankipadu Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) in Krishna district, sources say.

Computerisation of registrations was taken up in combined Andhra Pradesh in 1999 under the project Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD). Since then, issuance of ECs, registrations and etc have been done online. After the advent of village secretariats, necessary documents are being issued through the CARD Centre Architecture only. Now, the idea is to take a leap further and implement the NGDRS, officials say.

Inspector General of Stamps and Registration M. V. Seshagiri Babu says that registration process would come under a single platform with the NGDRS. “About eight modules are being prepared for the new system and customisation is being done. It will take about three months to analyse the functioning of the NGDRS, which is being implemented at Kankipadu SRO now. Steps will be taken up to implement the project across the State thereafter,” he says.

Webland portal

Andhra Pradesh is ahead of other States with regard to computerisation of registrations as the registration process has been linked with the webland portal of the Revenue Department. The existing software doesn’t allow registration unless the data in webland portal matches with the forms filled by the applicants. There are some differences in registration processes between Andhra Pradesh and other States like Maharashtra, which have already implemented the NGDRS. These issues are being looked into, sources say.

The officials say that implementation of the new system is delayed as the Stamps and Registration Department has taken up steps to shift the database from Hyderabad server to the Pi Data Centre at Mangalagiri. The database was shifted following technical snags which were hampering the processes. There are 294 SROs in the State, and 70 types of registrations are done by the department. Around 4 lakh documents are processed per month. Of this, 70% are related to registration of sales.

Even after the State bifurcation in 2014, the Stamps and Registration Department continued to share the servers in Hyderabad with Telangana. The capacity of the servers in Hyderabad was not matching the requirements. Due to heavy loads, the servers used to crash or function slowly. The database was divided in coordination with the Telangana officials.