Govt. gears up to distribute house sites pattas on Ugadi

The State government has geared itself up to distribute 26.6 lakh house site pattas to the poor on Ugadi, the Telugu new year.

The government has set for itself a target of providing housing for all by 2024. As many as 14,097 YSR Jaganna housing colonies will be constructed in the State as part of the programme.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the housing programme on Friday, said houses should be constructed for those who already own a house site. Houses should be constructed even for those who would be given pattas, he added.

“Maintain construction quality, provide proper drainage system, water facility and electricity in the colonies and plant saplings. Ensure that banks give a loan of ₹25,000 at 25 paise interest rate to each beneficiary. The remaining amount will be borne by the government. The loan will be helpful to the beneficiaries to meet exigencies,” he said.

The officials said that a plan of action was ready for the construction of over 19.3 lakh houses to the beneficiaries identified in towns and municipalities. Also, 4,500 engineers working in the Housing Department and newly recruited 45,000 employees in the village secretariats would be involved in the housing programme, they said.

Minister for Housing Ch. Sriranganadha Raju was among others present.