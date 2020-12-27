Govt. gearing up to prepare annual budget

The Finance Department is gearing up to prepare the State annual budget for the financial year 2021-22. The exercise is likely to commence in the first week of January 2021.
According to information, the officials will collect the department-wise proposals and discuss the same with the respective heads of departments. Later, Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy will hold discussions with the Ministers concerned.
Finally, the Finance Minister will apprise Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy about the proposals received from each department.
This year too, the lion’s share of budget may be allocated to welfare as the government has been laying thrust on implementing the Navaratnalu schemes.
In its first budget in 2019, the YSRCP government had focussed on the Navaratnalu — the nine welfare schemes covering farmers, women, medical and health, education, and Special Category Status (SCS), and had allocated ₹2.27 lakh crore for the purpose.
In 2020, the government had presented the budget with a total outlay of ₹2.24 lakh crore, which was 1.40% less than the previous year’s outlay.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath