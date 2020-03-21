‘Govt. fully equipped to tackle the situation’

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 March 2020 01:23 IST

Minister urges people to stay away from public places

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that it is time to show some discipline and self-restraint.

Assuring that the State government is geared up to handle any eventualities, he urged the people to stay away from public places and public gatherings.

“Keeping the present situation in mind, both the citizen and the government should work as a team, to beat the COVID-19 scare,” he said. Mr. Srinivas Rao went ahead to announce that from Saturday, public meetings from the government side and even press conferences will be avoided, as far as possible.

He asked the officials concerned to issue at least two health bulletins (morning and evening) on a daily basis to the media, so that right information would reach the people and rumours mongers in the social media can be kept at bay. “We have advised the Commissioner of Police to take appropriate action against all those who are indulging in spreading rumours through social media and also against those who are not following the home quarantine protocol,” he said.

Task force formed

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that a task force comprising Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, DMHO S. Tirupati Rao and Addition Superintendent of Police Srinivas has been formed to handle the situation in the city and in the district.