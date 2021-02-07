Govt. forms panel to probe engineering student’s suicide

VIJAYAWADA

07 February 2021 23:43 IST

Tejasree was reportedly unable to pay college fee

Education Minister A. Suresh on Sunday said a three-member committee had been constituted to probe the circumstances that led to the suicide of Papisetty Tejasree, an engineering second year student of QIS College in Ongole in Prakasam district.

The girl had resorted to the extreme step in the early hours of Saturday as she was reportedly unable to pay her college fee.

The committee comprises G. Yesu Ratnam, Chief Engineer and Director, Infrastructure Development, Swarna Kumari, Director, Empowerment of Women and Grievances, and M. Swaroopa Rani, professor of Civil Engineering. All the three are from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)- Kakinada.

The Minister said that based on the report submitted by the committee, action would be taken against those responsible for the girl’s death.

The news of Tejasree’s suicide had sparked protest by the student unions that staged a demonstration at the college.

Opposition blames govt.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu criticised the government and blamed it for the prevailing situation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mr. Naidu said, “ If the girl’s parents were unable to pay the fee, what stopped the government from helping them through the fee reimbursement scheme?”

In the name of Nadu-Nedu, the government was out to ruin the education sector, Mr. Naidu said, and demanded that immediate help be extended to Tejasree’s family. He also sought effective steps to solve the problems of the student community.

The Jana Sena Party also blamed the government for the student’s suicide.

