Govt. forms panel for Green Climate Fund project

17 August 2021 02:04 IST

The project will be implemented between 2020-21 to 2024-25 fiscal years

The government has constituted a State Project Steering Committee to review the progress and take appropriate decisions for smooth implementation of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) project in the State.

In a G.O. issued on Monday, the government said that the Chief Secretary would be the Chairman of the committee while the Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science & Technology), Secretary (Finance Department, EAP), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Director of Ports, Commissioner of Fisheries would be the members.

The Member Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the State Coastal Zone Management Authority and representative from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Control will also be the members. A representative from the UNDP and two representatives from NGO/ industry/ other stakeholders, will be the other members. Special Secretary to the Government, EFS&T Department Member will be the convener of the Committee. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan)/ State Project Director for the Project Member will be another member.

The project will be implemented in the State from the 2020-21 to 2024-25 financial years. Restoration of ecological infrastructure work will be undertaken by Community Based Organisations (CBOs) – Eco-Development Committees (within protected areas) or Van Samrakshan Samitis (outside the protected areas).

This project focuses on selected landscapes of the State and will help improve resilience and adaptability, supporting the local communities to secure their livelihoods under changed climatic conditions.