Govt. focussed on well-being of every person in State, says Jagan

Aarogyasri scope extended, health infra ramped up to tackle COVID-19: CM

“Our government has been marching ahead responsibly for the last two years keeping in view the well-being of every family, every region and every community and every human being,’’ Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said during the Budget session of the A.P. Legislature held on Thursday.

Speaking before passing the resolution thanking the Governor, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he knew the value of a life as he had seen from close quarters, the agony and suffering families undergo after losing their breadwinner. “It is for this reason that we have made changes in the Aarogyasri scheme and extended its coverage to all those whose annual earnings are below ₹5 lakh and increased ailments covered under the scheme to 2,400 from 1,000,” he said.

The State government procured 1,180 new ambulances as part of 108 and 104 services, and was ensuring that the ambulance service was available within 20 minutes of making a call. YSR Health Clinics had been set up in every village and health workers appointed for every 2,000 persons. “The construction of village clinics will further ensure all health services are at the doorstep of the people in rural areas. Every mandal will have two PHCs and equipped with facilities and staff, including two doctors, and they will be integrated with 104 services,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Referring to COVID-19 preparedness, the Chief Minister said that the government had been doing its best, scaling up testing facilities and ramping up health infrastructure. “Our government is the first to bring COVID-19 under the purview of Aarogyasri and every day more than 26,000 patients are getting treated under the scheme. We have spent close to ₹2,229 crore during the last 14 months for COVID-19. We have also included Black Fungus disease under Aarogyasri and notified hospitals,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Facilities improved

“We had a single virology lab and we used to send samples to Pune to get the test results. Now we have over 150 labs involved in testing. During the first wave, we had 261 hospitals for COVID-19 and now we have 649 empanelled hospitals with 47,285 beds. COVID Care Centres have been set up for every constituency,” he said.

Further, 104 services had been scaled up and oxygen monitoring cells set up in every district. The State government was doing everything to ensure oxygen supplies are regulated, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.