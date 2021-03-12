Govt. fixes ex gratia for pharma unit blast victims

₹50 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹4 lakh each to the injured announced

The State government on Friday announced an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh each to the next of kin of the two supervisors who were killed after a 3,000-kg capacity reactor exploded at the pharma unit of Tyche Industries Limited on the outskirts of Kakinada on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Kakarla Subramanyam (31) of Tallarevu mandal and Thotakura Venkata Ramana (37).

The injured persons were Kadupudi Srinivasa Rao, N. Simhadri Rao, K. Satya Saibabu, and R. Rajkumar.

On Friday, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu led the talks held with the company management at the pharma unit. Mummidivaram MLA P. Sateesh, TDP senior leader Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and leaders of the Left parties were present. The family members of the victims were also present.

Job offer

“Of the ₹50 lakh ex gratia, ₹40 lakh will be borne by Tyche Industries Limited and ₹10 lakh by the government. Similarly, ₹4 lakh each will be given to the four injured staff members. Of it, ₹3 lakh will be borne by the company and ₹1 lakh by the government,” Mr. Kannababu told The Hindu.

“The ex gratia has been finalised as per the suggestion of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Industries Minister has been briefed about the incident, and an inquiry into it will be ordered in a few days,” Mr. Kannababu said.

Besides ex gratia, one member of the family of the deceased would be offered employment in the same unit, he said. “If they are not keen on the same company, the State government will provide them employment on outsourced basis,” the Minister added.

‘Out of danger’

Meanwhile, East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that the condition of the four injured persons remained stable and all of them were out of danger.

Earlier in the day, leaders of the Left parties led by CPI district secretary T. Madhu, JSP Kakinada parliamentary segment in-charge P. Nanaji and CITU general secretary Rajkumar staged a protest on the Kakinada-Samarlakota road denouncing the “silence” of the company on the accident and its “negligence” in maintaining safety standards.